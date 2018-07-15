Scared of changing your wiper blades? This mechanic has you covered

If the very thought of car maintenance intimidates you — not to worry!

Mechanic and car enthusiast Kelly Denine is here to steer you in the right direction.

We're thrilled to bring you a new DIY series with Kelly, who lives in the Goulds area of St. John's. If you need some plain talk on getting it done right, she's your mechanic.

Our first instalment is on changing your wiper blades: something you can do yourself, once you've got the knack.

Watch for the next Kelly the Mechanic instalment on Here & Now next Thursday, and on our digital and social platforms.

Next week: changing a tire!