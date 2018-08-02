I need a boost! A mechanic's advice on bringing your ride back to life

Don't be afraid to admit you're intimidated by clamps and booster cables … trust us, you're not alone.

It's a fact of life in Newfoundland and Labrador that the weather can knock you for a loop.

Fortunately, battery packs and cables can get you out of a tight spot.

Kelly Denine, a mechanic in the Goulds area of St. John's, walks us through exactly what you need to do, and why you need to be safe.

More from Kelly the Mechanic

Every Thursday evening, we're bringing you DIY tips from Kelly Denine on Here & Now and on our digital and social platforms.

In the meantime, catch up with Kelly's previous episodes. We hope you enjoy them!

Next week: checking your fluids.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador