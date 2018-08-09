Don't know your way around a dipstick? Learn how to check your vehicle's fluids

Don't know your way around a dipstick?

Don't worry! Kelly Denine, a mechanic in the Goulds area of St. John's, has your back.

In this video in a new DIY series we've been producing, Kelly shows you how to make sure there's enough engine oil in your car. She also walks you through maintaining windshield wash and brake fluid.

