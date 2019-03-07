Your car's air filter: Take a deep breath and change it. Here's how

Changing an air filter is one of the most basic DIY things you can do to maintain your vehicle.

A clean filter helps the engine run smooth and contributes to good gas mileage.

Kelly Denine can probably change an air filter with her eyes closed.

But if you keep an eye on this video, she'll walk you through the steps to get your engine's air filter switched, easily and cleanly.

