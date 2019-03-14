Your car has no juice? That battery problem may not be terminal

Your vehicle's get up and go comes from the battery under the hood.

If you turn the key and the engine won't start it may be because the battery terminals have lost their connection to the rest of the engine.

Yes, rust — we're looking at you.

Kelly Denine shows you how, in just a few minutes, you can fix the problem and make sure your battery maintains a solid connection

