Your car has no juice? That battery problem may not be terminal
Kelly Denine is hosting a new DIY series with CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.
Kelly Denine has precise instructions on dealing with rust and corrosion
Your vehicle's get up and go comes from the battery under the hood.
If you turn the key and the engine won't start it may be because the battery terminals have lost their connection to the rest of the engine.
Yes, rust — we're looking at you.
Kelly Denine shows you how, in just a few minutes, you can fix the problem and make sure your battery maintains a solid connection
