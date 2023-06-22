Artist's fight to have work removed from clothing stores has progress, but other companies 'pop up'

Kelly Bastow with their ink print, which is being used without permission on a shirt being sold by multiple web companies. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

After Conception Bay South artist Kelly Bastow went public over their art being stolen and used on clothing without permission, two companies have since taken their shirts down.

At least four online clothing stores were using Bastow's ink print Beard and Barnacles on T-shirts last week — Demenswear, Peachbruh, FinderCube and AliExpress.

In a statement to CBC News, an unnamed Demenswear spokesperson said the company apologizes "for the problem."

"We have already removed it from our website," the statement reads.

The link to the T-shirt is now dead and can't be accessed.

Another company, FinderCube, didn't respond to CBC News but the link to the T-shirt on its website has also been removed.

Online theft ramping up

The print is clearly Bastow's artwork, which they created in 2019 and was inspired by the MerB'ys — a local group founded to challenge gender stereotypes and raise money for local charities.

Demenswear and FinderCube are just two of four companies CBC News previously reported were selling a shirt with Bastow's artwork on it.

The other two companies — Peachbruh and AliExpress — did not return requests for comment.

Peachbruh currently has the T-shirt, with Bastow's work, on its list of best sellers.

A screenshot from the Demenswear website. The link has since been taken down. (Demenswear)

Bastow did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

In a previous interview Bastow told CBC News it can be futile to ask web companies to take down items that have been stolen from artists.

"It just seems like, you know, if I ask one to take it down, then another one is going to pop up," Bastow said at the time. "So I just feel really helpless to make it stop and these companies are just going to keep doing this."

Bastow also explained the onus can be on the artist to get a lawyer and the situation is made harder because these companies often work internationally.

A screenshot from the Peachbruh website, where this T-shirt is listed as a best seller. (Peachbruh)

CBC News has also found the same shirt for sale on a number of other websites: Lelemoon, Grulines and Endastore.

Those companies also did not respond to requests for comment by publication time.

Bastow said they didn't have much hope for recourse or compensation for their print being used.

"It's a struggle. I don't have a lawyer who could kind of tackle it," Bastow said. "I think they're based in other countries anyway. So yeah, I just feel really helpless, and hurt and salty."

Bastow also said there's been a rise in art being stolen and used for clothing and there are few options for a small artist besides putting "ugly watermarks" on the art they share online so it can't be copied so easily.

