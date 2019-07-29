Kellie Loder sings a different kind of love song

Falling Out of Love isn't your average love song.

Kellie Loder says it was written in St. John's about romances that come and go as people come and go.

"I've had romantic experiences with people who've come to town and then left again," she said.

"And when they're coming back to town you're really nervous — you sort of never fall out of love with a person. You love them in a different way, but you're never fully over them, I don't think."

And that feeling can last a long time, Loder said.

"They sort of have a piece of you and you might have a piece of them, even if it didn't work out."

Watch Kellie Loder perform Falling Out of Love as part of CBC N.L.'s Parkway Sessions:

