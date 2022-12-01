Keith Sullivan unexpectedly resigns as fisheries union president, citing 'personal choice'

There was a big shakeup in the Newfoundland and Labrador fishing industry on Thursday, with Keith Sullivan, president of FFAW-Unifor, the largest private sector union in the province, unexpectedly announcing his resignation. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

One of the most prominent figures in the Newfoundland and Labrador fishing sector surprised even his closest colleagues Thursday by announcing his unexpected departure from the Fish, Food and Allied Workers' union, just one year into a three-year term as president.

"It's a personal choice," was all Keith Sullivan would say when asked why, at age 42, he was leaving the union, which has a membership of 14,000 and a long history in the province's fishing sector.

Sullivan said he made the decision recently following a period of reflection and he was not being enticed away by another opportunity. He said he's in good health, and "personally felt it was time for a change."

He said he plans to enjoy some time with family and "think about what's next."

Sullivan, who's from Calvert and worked on the deck of his father's boat in order to finance his university education, joined the union 18 years ago and has been president for the past eight years.

Sullivan's been the face of the powerful organization since 2014, succeeding Earle McCurdy, who served as president for 21 years, and has been on the front lines of major labour and pricing disputes.

He leaves during one of the most profitable eras in the history of the province's fishing industry, with record landings of more than $1 billion in 2021 and 2022.

"This is due in no small part to the sacrifices of people, fishermen, harvesters, who 51 years ago decided they wanted better lives, better prices, and a fairer fishery," said Sullivan.

FFAW-Unifor secretary-treasurer Jason Spingle (left) and inshore council vice-president Tony Doyle (right) sharing a moment with outgoing president Keith Sullivan. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

It's just the latest shakeup in the top ranks of the fishing industry, with Derek Butler, the longtime leader of the Association of Seafood Producers, also leaving his post this month. The ASP speaks for industry heavyweights like Ocean Choice International and Quin-Sea Fisheries, which meant Sullivan and Butler often clashed around the boardroom table and in the media.

Sullivan delivered the news during an executive meeting at FFAW-Unifor headquarters in St. John's on Thursday morning.

"When change comes, you have to embrace it," said Bay de Verde harvester Tony Doyle, vice-president of the union's inshore council.

"It will be a new era. Somebody will step up."

Doyle became emotional when asked to assess Sullivan's performance as president, saying "we had a good skipper."

Selecting a new 'skipper'

Sullivan will stay on during the transition. The nomination process, which runs Dec. 15-29, is open to any member of the union. But since Sullivan is leaving before the end of his term, only the roughly 70 members of the union's inshore and industrial retail offshore councils will vote on Jan. 5 if there is more than one nominee.

Sullivan was flanked by Doyle and secretary-treasurer Jason Spingle during the surprise announcement. Neither Doyle nor Spingle said they intended to seek the presidency.

Doyle turns 65 in February and said he's more focused on retirement, while Spingle was only recently elected as secretary-treasurer, and said that's his focus.

The next general election is in 2024. If the position is contested, a full membership election will take place.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador