Man shot in St. John's on Friday night, 2 more stabbed over weekend

There was a rash of violence in the metro area over the weekend with a stabbing and shooting on Friday evening, and another stabbing early Sunday morning.

The racket started in Keegan Court — an area that saw plenty of police with guns drawn after two major incidents in August — where a 38-year-old man was shot at 5 p.m. Friday.

Police say a man fired a single shot in an altercation with another man, whose wound was not life-threatening. No arrests have been made.

Keegan Court neighbours Cowperthwaite Court, where a 45-year-old man allegedly fired shots Aug. 6. The same man was arrested again Aug. 14 after barricading himself inside a house on Cowperthwaite Court.

Residents at the scene told CBC News they did not believe the same man was involved again.

Also on Friday, police arrested a 46-year-old woman after a man was stabbed in Mount Pearl.

The Telegram reported a man was sent to hospital after being stabbed around 11 p.m.

She was charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it also dealt with a stabbing in downtown St. John's in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said they helped a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed around 3:45 a.m. He also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Reports indicate that a verbal altercation occurred; a group of men then assaulted the victim and fled the area," reads a news release from the RNC on Monday afternoon. "At this stage, there is no indication that the victim previously knew the group of men. There have not been any arrests made, as this investigation remains active."

