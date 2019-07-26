All around the circle, slowly: Paddling pair enters 8th year of circumnavigating Newfoundland
Harold Moore and Peter Yates leave from Trepassey on Saturday
The rhythmic crash of the waves on the untouched sandy beach. Lone tents pitched on berry-laden meadows. Watching the swell of the roaring ocean put your fellow paddler out of sight.
Harold Moore and Peter Yates have experienced it all over the past seven years during their annual kayak trips around the province in a gradual circumnavigation of the island of Newfoundland.
"There's no wifi, there's no text messages coming through, there's no work emails," Moore told CBC Newfoundland Morning.
"It's a real disconnect."
Starting out as a group of four in 2012, the first trip took the adventurers from Harbour LeCou to Burgeo. At the time, the intention was to do the same trip annually but when the next year rolled around, Moore and Yates wanted to keep going.
That's when they decided to take one piece of coastline at a time, with the goal of eventually circumnavigating the island.
Preparation for these trips takes time, but Moore and Yates have most things figured out now. They know exactly what to pack, do copious amounts of research on drop and landing points, and study maps and coastal landscape well before the tip. Yates said route planning involves looking through topographical maps, Google Earth, aerial photography, paddling blogs and a cruising book used by sailors.
"It starts months before, really," Yates said.
"And then you also plan a year ahead so a strategic place to end this year for ease of next year."
When it comes to packing for the trip, it's more about following the routine they've mastered over the years. They waterproof all their gear, take tarps to deal with the rain, and ensure there's enough bacon to fry up every day of the trip.
"It's not like backpacking; you can take some real some fun stuff," Yates said.
"If the weather gets bad we have, you know, some pretty crazy set-ups and we have a lot of comforts."
'When the wind comes up, we have to be careful'
Yates considers the level of kayaking to be advanced, given some of the seas they've encountered in the first seven years. He also acknowledges, given the sometimes-unpredictable weather, there is risk involved.
"We respect where we're going and, you know, if it's unsafe we stay on shore," he said.
"We really think it through before we make any big decisions."
Their biggest concern? As you'd expect in Newfoundland, Yates said it's the wind.
"When wind comes up, we have to be careful."
The first day of the second year, when they left from Burgeo on the unforgiving southwest coast, goes down as one of the sketchiest in their adventure so far. There was about 30 metres of clearance between the rolling swell, Moore said, so he would often lose sight of his paddling partner.
"I just remember ... looking up at Peter and — literally, you know, with my my neck kind of up — like looking and thinking, 'This is mad but it, but it was an amazing day,'" he said.
All that could be heard in the distance was the rumble of the crash waves, water smashing up against the rocks, he said.
Aside from getting soaked to the core, all turned out well.
For this year's trip, Moore and Yates will launch from Trepassey on Saturday. They are hoping to reach Cape Broyle or Port Kirwan in a week on the water.
