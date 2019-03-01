Muskrat Falls inquiry co-counsel Kate O'Brien appointed judge of Supreme Court

St. John's lawyer and Muskrat Falls inquiry co-counsel Kate O'Brien has been appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador.

O'Brien is a partner at O'Brien Law Group in St. John's, with a specialization in intellectual property law, and a judge ex officio of the Court of Appeal of Newfoundland and Labrador.

O'Brien began practising in St. John's in 2003 with her father Gerald O'Brien at his firm, O'Brien and Associates, after completing a degree in electrical engineering at Memorial University and graduating with a law degree from the University of British Columbia.

She also served as co-counsel on the inquiry into the death of Don Dunphy and represented the families of the pilots of Cougar Flight 491 at the Offshore Helicopter Safety Inquiry.

O'Brien replaces Justice David Peddle of Gander, who resigned effective Jan. 31.

Legal aid lawyer Michelle Coady was also named to the bench, replacing Justice William Goodridge.

While working with the Newfoundland and Labrador Legal Aid Commission, Coady practised primarily in the areas of family and criminal law.

The appointments were announced Monday by federal Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti.

