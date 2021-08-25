Canada's Katarina Roxon placed fourth in the 100 metre breaststroke at the Tokyo Paralympics. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Newfoundland and Labrador swimmer Katarina Roxon narrowly missed the podium Thursday in the 100-metre breaststroke final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Roxon, originally from Kippens on Newfoundland's west coast, came in fourth place with a time of 1:25:73. She came in second in her qualifying heat Wednesday night with a time of 1:26:62, but placed fifth overall going into Thursday's final.

Her father and coach, Leonard Roxon, watched the race at home in Kippens. In an interview with the St. John's Morning Show, he said his daughter would likely be disappointed with the result.

"Obviously you're going to race wanting to win, but it is good because she still put out her best effort," he said.

He said he spoke to his daughter before the race, and she was feeling good, but hadn't slept well the previous night.

"We knew that it was going to be a battle," Leonard Roxon said. "It was going to be a struggle, but that's part of life. "

Katarina Roxon previously won gold in the 100-metre breaststroke at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016. Leonard Roxon said right after the race, he sent his daughter a message to remind her that she will forever be a Paralympic champion.

"I said, 'no matter what, you're still my kid. I still love you ... God knows what is best for you in your life, and we accept the wins and we accept the losses.'"

At just 15 years old, Roxon was the youngest Canadian swimmer to compete at the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games. She is now 28, and one of the oldest swimmers on the Canadian team.

"It's a lot of different emotions going into it throughout this pandemic period," Roxon said before this year's games. "My trust is in God, and whatever the result is, I'll be so happy with it."

Cheering from afar

Leonard Roxon strikes a balancing act as Katarina Roxon's father and coach, but he said the dual role has been one of the greatest blessings of his life.

"It is a phenomenal experience," he said. "It just made a phenomenal difference to our relationship. We are very close."

He said he wears his coaching hat during races, but out of the pool the father and daughter sometimes butt heads because they are so similar.

The organizers of the Tokyo Paralympic Games banned spectators from events this year due to COVID-19. Leonard Roxon said it has been difficult to watch the events from the other side of the world, but he has confidence in the Canadian coaching staff.

Katarina Roxon with mother Lisa and father and coach Leonard. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Roxon has a busy schedule at this year's games. She'll next compete in the 4x100-metre freestyle relay on Saturday, before moving on to the 100-metre freestyle, the 200-metre individual medley and finally the 4x100 medley relay.

Leonard Roxon says he'll help her prepare by lending a listening ear, whether she's venting or rejoicing.

"I know for a fact she will be very disappointed with this race. But that's part of life. You handle the wins and losses with grace and you move on. It's just a race."

