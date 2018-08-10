Katarina Roxon wins gold medal at Pan-Pacific Para Swimming Championships

Katarina Roxon has added some more gold her to medal collection, with a win in the women's SB-8 100-metre breaststroke at the Pan-Pacific Para Swimming Championships in Cairns, Australia.

Roxon, who is from Kippens, won gold in the event Thursday with a time of 1:25:86.

Yesterday was a great day winning the Gold in 100 Breast! Up today at 10:00am (Thursday 9:30pm NL time) for the 100 free! Thank you for all your wonderful support! <a href="https://t.co/9u80DCqcUp">https://t.co/9u80DCqcUp</a> —@Katarina_Roxon

She swam later Thursday — Friday in Australia — in the 100-metre freestyle, placing 16th. Canadian Aurelie Rivard won that event with a time of 59:45:00.

The 25-year-old swimmer won a gold medal in the 100-metre breaststroke at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The next year, she won two medals, one of which was gold, at the Canadian Swimming Championships.

Roxon has one more event upcoming in Australia on Saturday — the 200-metre individual medley.

The Pan-Pacific Para Swimming Championships end on Sunday.

