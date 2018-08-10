Skip to Main Content
Katarina Roxon wins gold medal at Pan-Pacific Para Swimming Championships

The decorated swimmer from Kippens came out on top in the 100-metre breaststroke at the Australian tournament on Thursday.

Katarina Roxon, who won Paralympic Gold in Rio, is currently competing at an international meet in Australia.

Katarina Roxon has added some more gold her to medal collection, with a win in the women's SB-8 100-metre breaststroke at the Pan-Pacific Para Swimming Championships in Cairns, Australia.

Roxon, who is from Kippens, won gold in the event Thursday with a time of 1:25:86. 

She swam later Thursday — Friday in Australia — in the 100-metre freestyle, placing 16th. Canadian Aurelie Rivard won that event with a time of 59:45:00.

The 25-year-old swimmer won a gold medal in the 100-metre breaststroke at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The next year, she won two medals, one of which was gold, at the Canadian Swimming Championships.

Roxon has one more event upcoming in Australia on Saturday — the 200-metre individual medley.

The Pan-Pacific Para Swimming Championships end on Sunday.

