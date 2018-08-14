Skip to Main Content
Trio of medals for Katarina Roxon at Pan-Pacific Para Swimming Championships

The Kippens, N.L., swimmer has added more medals to her list of wins.

Katarina Roxon, left, gets her silver medal in the 200-metre individual medley at the Pan-Pacific Para Swimming Championships in Australia. (Brian Cassey/Swimming N.L. Twitter)

Katarina Roxon is bringing home a medal of each colour from this year's Pan-Pacific Para Swimming Championships.

The swimmer from Kippens, N.L., won a gold, silver and bronze medal at the Australian tournament.

The gold medal was won in the women's SB-8 100-metre breaststroke on Aug. 9. 

Roxon took home the silver in the 200-metre individual medley, and a bronze in the women's 4x100 free relay swim over the weekend.

Roxon is a celebrated athlete, winning a slew of medals in her career, including a gold medal in the 100-metres breaskstroke at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

The Pan-Pacific Para Swimming Championships wrapped up in Cairns, Australia, on Monday.

