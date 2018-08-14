Trio of medals for Katarina Roxon at Pan-Pacific Para Swimming Championships

Katarina Roxon is bringing home a medal of each colour from this year's Pan-Pacific Para Swimming Championships.

The swimmer from Kippens, N.L., won a gold, silver and bronze medal at the Australian tournament.

Katarina concludes another Pan Pacific Para Champs with a bronze medal in the women’s 4x100 free relay. I would call that a very successful weeks work!<br>Congratulations Katarina!<br>🥇🥈🥉. <a href="https://twitter.com/VOCMNEWS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VOCMNEWS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NTVNewsNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NTVNewsNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sportnl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sportnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TelySports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TelySports</a> <a href="https://t.co/StvSDSqHzw">pic.twitter.com/StvSDSqHzw</a> —@SwimmingNL

The gold medal was won in the women's SB-8 100-metre breaststroke on Aug. 9.

Roxon took home the silver in the 200-metre individual medley, and a bronze in the women's 4x100 free relay swim over the weekend.

My daughter <a href="https://twitter.com/Katarina_Roxon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Katarina_Roxon</a> closes 2018 Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships with 1 Gold in 100m Breaststroke, 1 Silver in 200m Individual Medley & 1 Relay Bronze medal. She is very happy. Nice having one of each colour too! Very proud of her. 13th year on the National Team! <a href="https://t.co/o6ASEXXh2R">pic.twitter.com/o6ASEXXh2R</a> —@LeonardRoxon

Roxon is a celebrated athlete, winning a slew of medals in her career, including a gold medal in the 100-metres breaskstroke at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

The Pan-Pacific Para Swimming Championships wrapped up in Cairns, Australia, on Monday.

