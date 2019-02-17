Missing woman Karen Mercer found alive, say police

Karen Mercer has been found alive, according to police.

Mercer, 48, had been missing since Wednesday, when she was last seen at her Paradise home at 6:30 a.m.

Her car was found Sunday evening.

Searchers were organized in a Facebook group called Help Us Find Karen Mercer.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a post was published saying Mercer had been found alive and that no details were available.

"Please leave the rest to the family," the post read.

Police say more information is expected soon.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador