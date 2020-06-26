The show must go on: Karaoke bars can now open, solos only

Jerry Skinner and his wife co-own Karaoke Kops on George Street. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Though originally banned during Alert Level 2, the provincial government now says karaoke is allowed in Newfoundland and Labrador — but there won't be any duets in the near future.

In an update to it's guidelines on Friday, the provincial government said karaoke is permitted for solo performers only.

Microphones must be disinfected between uses, or performers can bring their own microphone and singers must be four metres from other people and/or separated by a physical barrier.

At Karaoke Kops on George Street, there is a very different looking karaoke setup. Jerry Skinner, who co-owns the bar with his wife, says he was thrilled to be able to reopen, but the couple had to figure out the safest way to do it.

"We started to source out ... what would a karaoke person need? They need a microphone!"

For $30 each, Karaoke Kops will sell singers a microphone of their own. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

So, for $30 a pop they started selling patrons their own personalized mics.

"It has their name on it, it says Karaoke Kops, if you never use it again, it's a souvenir. We've had people buy them for Father's Day gifts, birthdays, they may never come back with it," Skinner said.

Karaoke Kops has sold 40 of the mics so far, each with its own case, and expects to sell more. Skinner said singers can take them home or leave them at the bar, where they'll be sanitized and stored away.

He said one bubble can use the same mic if they wish, but singers will either have to buy a mic or bring their own if they want to sing.

Skinner's business has taken a huge hit, and now he plans on having just 20 people in the bar at a time, but the show must go on.

"How about devastating? The current business plan is, by far, not perfect but it's what we got, it's what we got to work with. Nobody wants to be sick."

Mics to be sanitized

Mike Keating, also known as Karaoke Mike, has been performing and organizing karaoke at Georgetown Pub in St. John's for more than 15 years.

Keating says karaoke is a big draw at the Georgetown Pub as well, and while waiting for live karaoke to resume, he's turned to Facebook to entertain audiences in the meantime.

Mike Keating, also known as Karaoke Mike, says he can't wait to resume karaoke at Georgetown Pub. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Ahead of the province moving into Alert Level 2, he said the pub began making some changes to adhere to public health guidelines, but when emails to public health officials went unanswered, he began a sanitation process for microphones to prepare for the eventuality of karaoke being allowed to resume.

"We do have social distancing and sanitizing stations set up within the pub, barriers between performers and audience," Keating said.

"We have a sanitization system for each of the microphones to bring it into a rotation basis so they're cleaned and sanitized after every use."

With new regulations now in place, Keating said he's going to do karaoke any way he can.

"Any opportunity for me to make a fool of myself in front of a microphone, here we are. I love it. I'm going to go out, I'm going to perform anyway," he said.

"But at the Georgetown Pub, karaoke has been a staple for over 20 years, so we've been doing it for a very long time and we hope to do it in the future."

