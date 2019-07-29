Bereaved daughter decries northern Labrador ferry travel restrictions

Travel on the Kamutik W is restricted to travellers from nine Labrador communities due to COVID-19 capacity limits. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

A bereaved daughter is frustrated that travel on Labrador's Kamutik W ferry is restricted to local residents only.

Geraldine Penney, who lives in the Northwest Territories but is originally from Labrador, traveled to the province after her father died last week. She said his last wish was to be buried in Rigolet, the community where she grew up.

But when she was making reservations for the trip, she was shocked to learn she would not be allowed to travel on the ferry because she lives outside the area. There is no exemption for bereaved travellers. Since Rigolet cannot be accessed by road, her only option was to book a flight.

"I was really devastated. I was really upset," said Penney in an interview with CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

Penney said it costs $25 to take the ferry, compared with $350 to fly. She said her extended family decided to charter a plane together because Penney and her husband were not able to take the ferry.

"We just all decided, well, we went down as a family, we would return as a family," she said. "We were very lucky that we were able to financially do that with help from family and friends. But not everyone is in that situation."

Although she no longer lives in Labrador, Penney said she is still very much connected to her home. She said she was particularly upset because she is a land claims member but was still not able to access the ferry.

"It's almost like they're gone back in time. There's no reason why someone in the summertime cannot travel to their hometown," she said.

Accessibility and restrictions

Lela Evans, PC MHA for Torngat Mountains, said she's been getting messages from people who requested bereavement travel on the Kamutik W but were denied.

"When you look at the cost of actually having to travel from Goose Bay up to the north coast, it really prevents people from being able to travel home for funerals," said Evans.

Travel on the Kamutik W is restricted to passengers from Rigolet, Makkovik, Postville, Hopedale, Natuashish, Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Nain, Sheshatshiu, North West River and Black Tickle.

Evans said she asked the provincial government to look at the bereavement travel request but was told any exemptions could end up bumping local residents from travelling on the ferry.

Lela Evans said the restrictions are creating 'tremendous hardships' for people. (CBC)

Evans said a family of four can travel from Rigolet to Happy Valley-Goose Bay on the ferry for as little as $137, while travel by air costs around $1,610. She said travellers from outside the region are not allowed on the ferry in order to keep the lower cost accessible to locals.

"It's creating huge, tremendous hardships for people," she said.

Evans said there were hopes the policy would be lifted as travel restrictions ease but so far no changes have been announced.

She said the problem is part of a larger "transportation crisis" in northern Labrador.

"We have not been treated fairly by Canada or by the province when it comes to access to services and infrastructure," she said. "We are living with those gaps now and we are making choices where people can't come home for funerals."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said the passenger restrictions on the Kamutik W were developed in conjunction with the Nunatsiavut government and the Innu Nation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Evans said she has asked the Nunatsiavut government if anything can be done about the request for bereavement travel.

Penney said she understands the need for public health restrictions but she believes the rules should be changed for bereavement.

"I'm not saying I want to take a space from anyone else in Labrador that wants to come up," she said. "But for bereavement, I'm pretty sure people would understand."

