Kalina Bishop 1st baby born this decade in N.L.

The first baby born this decade in St. John's rode home in a brand new car seat courtesy of the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association.

Kalina Bishop, daughter of Sabrina Roberts and Chris Bishop, arrived at 5:57 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the Janeway Children's Health and Rehabilitation Centre in St. John's.

Kalina weighed a healthy eight pounds and four ounces.

The NLMA donates new car seats each new year to the first babies born at each of the 10 hospitals performing routine deliveries across the province.

Kalina Bishop was the first baby born in 2020 in Newfoundland and Labrador, to parents Sabrina Roberts and Chris Bishop. (NLMA)

The program, which has presented more than 370 car seats to date, aims to encourage parents to use approved car seats from the moment they leave hospital with their new babies.

The Canadian Paediatric Society estimates that between 44 per cent of car seats and 81 per cent of booster seats are not used correctly, putting children at risk for increased injury.

Loose seats and harnesses are two of the top errors when using car seats. The third is when the chest clip is not at armpit level.

Read more by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador