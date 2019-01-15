Skip to Main Content
Kaiden Little, 6, dies of cancer, remembered by friends and family
Mark Hamill — Luke Skywalker himself — said goodbye to the young Star Wars fan on Monday.

Tributes are pouring in for Kaiden Little, 6, of Conception Bay South, after he died Monday of neuroblastoma cancer. (Kaiden's Janeway Adventure/Facebook)

A Conception Bay South boy who captured hearts and minds as he battled cancer has died.

Kaiden Little, 6, died of neuroblastoma Monday afternoon.

His family made the announcement on a Facebook page called Kaiden's Janeway Adventure, saying Kaiden fought like a true superhero to the end.

Kaiden was a huge Star Wars fan, and after RCMP officer Bryan Vaughan tweeted the news last evening, actor Mark Hamill — who played Luke Skywalker — replied he was sorry to hear about the tragic loss and that "the Force will be with him from here to eternity!"

RNC officers held a fundraiser to help pay for specialized treatment in Toronto. In a Tweet, Const. Geoff Higdon said Kaiden was one of the strongest people he ever met, and asked people to wear green Tuesday, as it was the six-year-old's favourite colour.

With files from Rod Etheridge

