Corner Brook boy meets Maple Leafs in Toronto after disappointing birthday party

Nfld. & Labrador·New

CBC News ·
Kade Foster (right centre) and his family met the Toronto Maple Leafs after their practice at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. (Toronto Maple Leafs/Twitter)

A week ago, no one showed up to Kade Foster's birthday party, but on Saturday, he celebrated with some new friends — the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After the disappointing turnout for the Corner Brook boy's 11th birthday party, Kade's father, Jason Foster, tweeted a a photo of his son donning a Maple Leafs t-shirt and asking for birthday wishes from Leafs stars John Tavares and Mitch Marner.

Within a few hours, the tweet got tens of thousands of likes and retweets, reaching everyone from actors Mark Hamill and Ben Stiller to Prime Minster Justin Trudeau.

The tweet also reached Marner and Tavares, who both replied and wished Kade a happy birthday and mentioned a special "surprise."

That surprise was a trip to Toronto for the young Leafs fan, a meet and greet with the team and tickets to a home game.

Kade and his family took in the Maple Leafs' morning skate on Saturday, before a special birthday party in the team's dressing room at Scotiabank Arena, complete with photos and autographs from his new friends — including Marner and Tavares.

The Fosters will also watch the Leafs take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

