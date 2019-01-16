Police dogs stay busy with armed robbery, break and enter on Tuesday night

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary deployed its K-9 unit in back-to-back calls, resulting in one arrest and a hunt for two other men on Tuesday night.

At 9:30 p.m., police headed to the middle of the city, where a man had broken into a house while the homeowners were still inside. The residents said they saw a man running from their house.

The K-9 unit went to work, tracking the suspect until his eventual arrest. The 41-year-old man is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Two hours later, police responded to an armed robbery in the Goulds area of St. John's. They did not disclose which business was targeted, but said two men fled the scene before officers showed up.

Investigators believe the duo had a car waiting nearby, possibly a dark-coloured truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact to RNC or Crime Stoppers.

