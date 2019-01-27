Disco is dead in Labrador City as longtime dance bar gets eviction notice after 45 years

The K Bar has been open since Carl Douglas released the hit song Kung Fu Fighting in 1974. But now it's coming to an end.

The owner of the building, Roger Hodge, has sent notice to K Bar owner Ann Augot, telling her she has until March to vacate the space to make way for a hip new microbrewery.

Disco may have been dead for decades in most parts of the world, but Augot wasn't ready to let go in Labrador City.

"When he told me, I couldn't believe it. I just went into shock," she said.

Hodge refused CBC's request for an interview, however he told The Aurora newspaper he made the decision based solely on what was best for his business.

The K Bar has been operating on a month-to-month basis with no official lease since 2015, Augot said. The microbrewery made a longterm commitment.

Augot said if she'd known there was someone sniffing around the building, she would have made a long-term commitment, too. Instead, she said she was blindsided by the news.

She has worked at the bar since 1986, and bought the business in 1992. In a resource-driven town, she's seen plenty of peaks and valleys since the '90s.

"It's had its ups and downs through strikes and layoffs and everything. But overall, I've managed to get through it all and met a lot of good people and have seen lots of people having a good time. It's been like my baby."

Augot estimates she's spent $160,000 to renovate the bar over the last 10 years. Now she'll start looking for people to buy bits and pieces — tables, chairs, freezers, kitchen equipment.

She worries people will move on without the K Bar and nobody will step up to fill the void of losing Labrador City's last dance bar.

"Right now, it's the only dance bar in town," she said. "People, they like to go to the bar and just have a dance."