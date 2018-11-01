Man accused in Mount Pearl standoff pleads not guilty to robbery charges

Justin Wiseman has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an armed robbery at a Marie's Mini Mart in Mount Pearl.

The 26-year-old made headlines last March after a lengthy standoff on Jersey Avenue in Mount Pearl, which ended with the house in flames and Wiseman crying out in anguish on a stretcher.

In the following weeks, he was charged with several offences leading up to the standoff — including arson, robbery, and break-ins at a liquor store and a gas station.

The break-in charges were later dropped, with the prosecution citing a slim chance of conviction as the reason.

Justin Wiseman is carried away on a stretcher following a seven-hour standoff in Mount Pearl. (Submitted photo)

Wiseman was arraigned in Supreme Court on Thursday, where he entered not guilty pleas to four charges related to the Marie's Mini Mart robbery. It's alleged Wiseman wore a mask while wielding a knife and a hammer.

He will be arraigned again on Dec. 3, where it's expected he will enter pleas on more charges related to the standoff.

Wiseman is also facing charges in provincial court — with an assault trial slated for Dec. 12, and a trial for possessing stolen property on Jan.4, 2019.

