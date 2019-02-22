Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits St. John's

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in St. John's today to make a few appearances and speak with Liberal supporters.

Trudeau will visit the new core science building, which is still under construction, at Memorial University at 10:30 a.m.

At noon, Trudeau will speak with Liberal supporters at the Alt Hotel in downtown St. John's.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball will meet with Trudeau around 1:45 p.m. at Confederation Building, before the Prime Minister heads to Toronto Friday evening.

Trudeau flew in from Nova Scotia Thursday evening, and the trip to St. John's is, in part, a fundraising stop, as Canadians and politicians get ready to vote in an October federal election.

Though he will be talking with some provincial politicians, Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady has said she had "no plans at this point" to discuss the ongoing saga of Muskrat Falls — and any potential financial help from Ottawa — with the prime minister during his brief visit.

