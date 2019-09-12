Justin Trudeau makes quick St. John's stop for policy announcement

Federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is making a brief stop in St. John's Tuesday to make a policy announcement.

An itinerary does not say what the policy announcement will entail.

The announcement and media availability is being held at the Daybreak Parent Child Centre at 9:30 a.m. NT.

It will be a quick stop for Trudeau on the campaign trail.

His schedule puts him at a Liberal supporter rally in St. Peter's Bay, P.E.I., by 6 p.m. AT.

