Justin Trudeau makes quick St. John's stop for policy announcement
Federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is making a quick stop in St. John's Tuesday to make a policy announcement.
A quick campaign stop for Liberal leader, who is set to be at support rally in P.E.I. tonight
An itinerary does not say what the policy announcement will entail.
The announcement and media availability is being held at the Daybreak Parent Child Centre at 9:30 a.m. NT.
It will be a quick stop for Trudeau on the campaign trail.
His schedule puts him at a Liberal supporter rally in St. Peter's Bay, P.E.I., by 6 p.m. AT.
