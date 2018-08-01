Justin Jordan sentenced to 3 years for stabbing Trent Butt

The man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the stabbing of Trent Butt has been sentenced to three years less time served.

Justin Jordan stabbed Butt, who is accused of killing his five-year-old daughter Quinn Butt, and was originally charged with attempted murder.

In provincial court this week, a judge also gave Jordan a firearms prohibition for life.

Trent Butt appears at Supreme Court in St. John's on April 2, 2018. (Ariana Kelland/CBC )

The stabbing happened June 8, 2017, when both Jordan and Butt were in custody and outside for recreation time at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's.

Jordan was originally charged with attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Butt's injuries were described at the time as not serious in nature.

It's alleged that Trent Butt killed his five-year-old daughter, Quinn Butt. (CBC News)

The murder trial for Butt was supposed to start on March 26 this year, but has been delayed after he changed lawyers.

Butt is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his daughter, as well as arson in the fire that destroyed his Carbonear home, which was later demolished.

