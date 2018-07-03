Death of 4th inmate in a year 'bit of a shock,' says justice minister

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons says getting a call this weekend that an inmate had died suddenly — the fourth sudden death of an inmate in a year in provincial correctional facilities — was "extremely tough."

"Given everything we've dealt with in the past few months ... it's a bit of a shock, actually," Parsons told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show Tuesday.

CBC News has learned that Chris Sutton, 32, died by suicide on Saturday at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's.

Sutton's criminal history includes a conviction for escaping custody while being transported from HMP to a Clarenville court in 2011. He was sentenced to 30 months for the escape.

It's the second suicide at HMP within a year. Last August, Doug Neary, a married father of two children, took his life at the prison.

More recently, Skye Martin and Samantha Piercey died suddenly at the Clarenville Correctional Centre for Women in April and May, respectively.

Skye Martin, left, died at the Clarenville prison April 21. Samantha Piercey, right, died May 26. (Facebook/submitted)

So, is there a crisis?

"No, I can't go that far yet," Parsons responded.

"Obviously I am extremely concerned ... what I'd like to see is what comes out of those investigations first before coming to any conclusions."

'A hell hole'

But Sutton's parents believe more could have been done to help their son.

His mother and father, Carolann Sutton and Neil Burry, declined an on-camera interview, but told CBC News Tuesday that Chris had attempted to take his own life while in prison several years ago.

They said they found out about it from another inmate, and their son confirmed it the next time he spoke to them.

"That jail is a hellhole," Burry told CBC News during a phone interview.

Parsons said he went to HMP on Monday night and talked with inmates and staff. (CBC)

Sutton and Burry said their son had been in several prisons across the country, and he said HMP was the worst.

The parents admitted their son had problems with drugs and crime, but he "was kind to whoever he met."

They said he saw a psychiatrist while he was in his early 20s, but did not receive a diagnosis.

Wait and see

There have been calls for an independent inquiry into the multiple deaths at the two correctional facilities – from PC Leader Ches Crosbie and the mother of Piercey – but Parsons has rejected that.

He referenced the independent review already underway, led by retired RNC Superintendent Marlene Jesso — announced following the death of Piercey.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons says a review must be completed before any changes will be implemented at the province's prisons. (Paula Gale/CBC)

"What we have right now is an investigation that is ongoing. It's hard for me to comment or say, 'Was policy followed? 'Was policy not followed?'" he said.

"People want immediate answers, but obviously they are not available. We need to do the due diligence here ... there is a huge dynamic between say, HMP and say, Clarenville [Correctional Centre for Women]. While they have similarities, these institutions are extremely different."

Parsons wouldn't provide any details on the most recent death, and did not confirm it was a suicide or the man's identity. He said the prison's administration has passed on condolences to the man's family, who has been notified.

Parsons at HMP

Parsons said he went to HMP Monday night to talk with prisoners and staff.

"I do think they are appreciative, I don't think they've had a minister come in ... sit down with them and have a talk. ... It was a really good frank conversation that they were free to say what they wanted to," said Parsons.

He said some of the people he spoke with are frustrated and the latest death has been "very trying on staff."

"This is not something that anybody wants to see in any institution, so like I said I think it's important I get in there and hear what people have to say," added Parsons.

Two inmates died in April and May at the Clarenville Correctional Centre. (Courtesy Kathy Gosse/The Packet )

Feedback may be welcomed, but for now, the only change being made stems from a recommendation of a 2017 all-party report on mental health and addictions, according to Parsons.

"[It was recommended that] we take the health care within HMP and all of our institutions and change it from justice to the department of health, [and] that transition is actually ongoing right now," said Parsons.

The justice minister doubled down on his statement that, despite four inmate deaths in less than 12 months, no changes would be made to existing policies mid-review.

"We need to see what that change needs to be and that comes out of doing a thorough investigation instead of making a knee-jerk reaction to a tragedy," said Parsons.

