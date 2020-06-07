New coalition of N.L. support groups hope pandemic recovery doesn't mean status quo

Josh Smee is the CEO of Food First NL and a member of the Coalition for a Just Recovery, created by 26 local support agencies in the province. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

A newly formed coalition of 26 Newfoundland and Labrador support agencies hopes the pandemic can be used as an opportunity to improve the way things operate, rather than returning to the status quo.

The Coalition for a Just Recovery NL was formed to ask the federal government to look to a list of 10 recommendations aimed at maximizing the social and economic impact of a recovery plan, said coalition member Josh Smee.

"[We came] to the realization that there were some interventions we could see happening as part of the investment in recovering from COVID that would meet a lot of our different needs and the needs of our populations that we serve," Smee, CEO of Food First NL, told The St. John's Morning Show on Monday.

"The federal government is thinking about how do we restart the economy, where do we invest? And we want to make sure that people think about making those investments in a way that impacts the folks that were hurt or most impacted by COVID-19."

Recommendations from the group include piloting a widespread basic income program, accelerating paths to the labour market for those who face challenges, strengthening local economic development and supply chains, universal drug and dental coverage, and improved access to broadband Internet.

"We're seeing all of those as some really progressive ways that we could invest in the economic restart," Smee said.

While Smee said he has seen hints at transformative change from the federal government, such as moving the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit into a form of revamped employment insurance, he said it can still leave out some of the most vulnerable groups of people.

"Where these benefits aren't universal, people fall through the cracks, and we're seeing that in lots of ways. And that's, I think, one of the biggest arguments for a basic income model," he said.

"I think from what I'm hearing there is really still a willingness to think big about what does this look like on the other side.… So I'm hopeful that not necessarily that everything on this list would get done or get done instantly, but that these kinds of priorities are being listened to."

The federal government's deficit is expected to hit $343 billion this year, largely attributed to support programs put in place through the pandemic. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Smee said the big question the federal government will need to answer when it comes to a recovery plan will how spending will be supported. The $343-billion federal deficit is largely attributed to pandemic-related support programs, and it is likely more will need to be spent to help restart the economy.

"From our perspective the important thing to articulate here is if we are going to spend money restarting the economy, it does seem like that is going to happen regardless of how it's supported, that money should flow especially through vulnerable folks in society," Smee said.

"We're assuming that some of these investments are going to happen, but the federal government will obviously have to think about how to pay for them in the long term."

Smee said he and other members of the coalition hope the election of Premier Andrew Furey can help fresh ideas and change come to Ottawa from the province.

"I think one of the things I've seen in the past months, and I think this is shared by a lot of social justice agencies, is that there's been a real flexibility and willingness to work together on behalf of the provincial government as the solutions to COVID were worked out," he said.

"I think that openness is still there, and we have a new administration in place who has certainly sent some signals generally about wanting have a conversation with the feds about what does a federal intervention looks like. I think all of the signals are good so far, and we're certainly open to being there to support developing any of these ideas into something more detailed that we can go to the feds something together with."