Just chilling until spring arrives in this week's photo gallery

This robin can be forgiven for thinking it was spring already, but with colder temperatures, they might be questioning some life choices on this branch near Admiral's Beach. (Submitted by Shay Ryan)

Like a lot of people in this province, this little robin is probably wondering which season the temperature will decide it is today. In the last few weeks, the province has seen record heat, extreme cold, rain, snow, and sometimes all of that at once.

Clear skies and untouched drifts of snow near Hopedale. (Submitted by Troy Vincent)

This pup has made a couple of friends waiting for their tee time at Gander Golf Club. (Submitted by Diane Vey)

Julie snapped this colourful pic at the Battery end of the North Head Trail in St. John's. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

This lone structure on the barrens near Cappahayden might as well be the last house on earth. (Submitted by Keith Burgess)

A trio of ptarmigan are almost indistinguishable from the snow around them in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Hollis Yetman Jr)

Shadows grow long on a crisp evening at O'Brien's Farm in St. John's. (Submitted by Kathleen Fillier)

The sun sets light to the snow on a blustery day in Quidi Vidi. (Submitted by Greg Bolger)

Snowshoeing a road less travelled near L'Anse au Loup. (Submitted by Dana Belben)

Not a lot of sunbathers at Sandbanks Provincial Park near Burgeo this time of year, but the view is no less spectacular. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

A flock of Bohemian Waxwings stop for a snack of dogberries in Botwood. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

A cozy spot for some hot-tent winter camping on the west coast of Newfoundland. (Submitted by Josh Penney)

