4 jury trials, including retrial for Doug Snelgrove, postponed due to COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador's Chief Justice has decided to postpone four upcoming jury trials amid concerns over COVID-19.

One of those cases is the sexual assault retrial for Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove. Jury selection was slated for Monday at the province's Supreme Court in St. John's.

"Those who have received a Jury Summons do not need to appear," said a justice department spokesperson in an email late Friday afternoon. "New summons will be issued as the trials are rescheduled."

The decision comes after the Ontario Superior Court suspended over 50 jury trials while measures are being taken to limit the impact of the virus in that province.

Aside from jury trials, the justice department said both supreme and provincial courts are expected to operate as usual.

A plan has been developed to deal with an influenza pandemic that will be used if the courts deem it necessary.

"The courts will take guidance from our provincial and federal health officials," the statement said.

Snelgrove was set for a second trial for sexual assault, after the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed an appeal by the officer to avoid another trial over a 2014 incident.

He had been acquitted by a jury in 2017.

But in a ruling last fall, he was ordered to face a second trial by the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal.

Jails preparing for Coronavirus

Precautionary steps are being taken at correctional facilities across the province, including the addition of personal protective equipment.

The Department of Justice said the equipment has been placed in every unit and wing as well as in lockups.

"These kits contain things like protective glasses, gloves, and masks. Additional hand sanitizers have been placed in high traffic areas, and staff are closely monitoring the supply of cleaning materials," a spokesperson said.

Inmates have been scheduled for information sessions on the virus, and the importance of proper handwashing.

"An area of quarantine is being prepared at each facility should an inmate present with symptoms of COVID-19, a decision on their care will be made in consultation with medical professionals."

