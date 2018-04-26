Trial begins on Labrador City murder charge with focus on self-defence

The opening statements in a murder trial in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Monday centred around whether or not Vincent Ward acted in self-defence.

Ward is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Vincent Bélanger-Dompierre.

The Crown prosecutors and defence counsel agree on some aspects of the case. In their opening statements, both told the jury Ward arrived at the home of Bélanger-Dompierre on April 25, 2018.

Both say there were guns, drugs and money in the house. But what led to the death is for the jury to decide.

Crown prosecutor Ashley Targett said the Crown intends to call a third man who was there that night.

Targett said the witness will testify that he and Bélanger-Dompierre were watching a hockey game at Bélanger-Dompierre's Labrador City home on Pine Avenue. The Crown alleges Ward was staying with Bélanger-Dompierre, was taking cocaine and speed and hadn't slept in days leading up to the shooting.

Targett said the witness saw Ward hold a high-powered rifle, and without warning, shoot an unarmed Bélanger-Dompierre in the face.

She said both the accused and victim had cocaine and methamphetamine in their system, but evidence will show Ward brought the firearm to the home and had a choice.

Vincent Ward is charged in the death of 28-year-old Vincent Bélanger-Dompierre. His defence counsel argues Ward was acting in self-defence. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"Vince Ward could have chosen to not shoot Vincent Bélanger-Dompierre but he did," Targett said.

The defence addressed the jury with an emphasis on how a person is assumed innocent until proven guilty.

Defence counsel Mark Gruchy said there are going to be different versions of events, but he alleges Bélanger-Dompierre pointed a gun at Ward.

Vincent Ward is charged in the death of Vincent Bélanger-Dompierre (pictured) in an incident in April 2018. (Submitted)

Gruchy said in that moment, Ward decided to shoot in self-defence. Gruchy said the Crown has to prove there was an unlawful act, whereas self-defence is not an unlawful act.

He said fear played a large impact in the situation and that the jury will hear about the effect of methamphetamine on the body.

"All we ask is for you to keep an open mind as you hear the evidence of this chaotic strange time," Gruchy said.

The jury trial is anticipated to last three to four weeks.