Jury selection for trial of Trent Butt, accused of killing 5-year-old daughter, set to begin

The jury selection for the trial of Trent Butt, the Newfoundland man accused of killing his five-year-old daughter and then setting his home on fire, is set to begin Monday in St. John's.

Butt is charged with first-degree murder and arson after his daughter Quinn Butt was found dead in his fire-ravaged home on Apr. 24, 2016.

The body of five-year-old Quinn Butt was removed from her father's Carbonear home in the early morning hours of Apr. 24, 2016. (Submitted photo)

Butt's house in Carbonear — a Conception Bay North community roughly 100 kilometres from St. John's — was later demolished by the bank that held its mortgage.

He has been in custody since 2016 and has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

More than 1,000 people are expected at Supreme Court in St. John's for the jury selection process, one of the largest jury pools in Newfoundland and Labrador's history.

Butt's original trial was scheduled to start in March 2018. However, it was delayed after he fired his lawyers Bob Simmonds and Mike King.

He is now represented by legal aid defence lawyer Derek Hogan.

Crown attorneys Lloyd Strickland and Jennifer Lundrigan are prosecuting the case.

One month has been set aside for the trial.

