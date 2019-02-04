Jury selection to begin for Al Potter's 1st-degree murder trial
Al Potter is heading to trial for the 2014 death of Dale Porter in Conception Bay North.
Dale Porter, 39, died in North River in 2014
Hundreds of prospective jurors are expected to gather at Supreme Court in St. John's Monday for the first-degree murder trial of Al Potter.
Potter, 55, is one of two men accused of killing Dale Porter, 39, of Conception Bay North. The second man accused of committing the murder has had his identity shielded by a publication ban while Potter is on trial.
Porter was found stabbed outside his home in North River in June 2014. He later died in hospital.
Porter was a father of two children, and worked as a fisherman and a truck driver.
Potter is being represented by Randy Piercey. Sheldon Steeves is the Crown prosecutor on the case.
The trial is expected to last four weeks.