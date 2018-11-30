The jury is out on Steven Neville's 2nd-degree murder retrial

Steven Neville's fate will be decided by a jury for the second time, five years after they returned a guilty verdict on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

The jury was sequestered on Friday, after a lengthy retrial that hashed up much of the same evidence first heard in 2013.

Neville was convicted back then of murdering Doug Flynn and stabbing Ryan Dwyer amidst a street brawl in Paradise.

The Supreme Court of Canada tossed that decision, however, ruling that the judge's instructions to the jury were flawed.

On Friday, Judge Robert Stack concluded his set of instructions — taking time to explain how the jury can find Neville guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter, or find him not guilty of either.

Neville is represented by St. John's-based defence lawyer Bob Buckingham, who put forward an argument of self-defence. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Stack took more than an hour to go through a list of questions they must consider when differentiating between murder and manslaughter.

The jury is tasked with deciding whether Neville intended to kill Flynn, or whether they believe the defence's argument that he was acting in self-defence.

