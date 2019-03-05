Jury out in Al Potter's 1st-degree murder trial

The jury has begun deliberating the fate of 55-year-old Al Potter, who's charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 stabbing death of Dale Porter.

For a month, a panel of people has been sitting in on evidence against Potter, including DNA analysis, an elaborate undercover RCMP sting and testimony from two fellow Vikings motorcycle club members turned paid-police agents.

Justice Garrett Handrigan instructed the jury on the law before sequestering them.

He said the jurors alone are the judges of the facts of the case.

Handrigan told the jury to consider, "Did the witness seem honest? "Is there a reason why the witness would not be honest? Did the witness appear interested in the outcome of the case?"

The jury will deliberate into the evening, taking a break for lunch and supper.

The jurors will be taken to a hotel and are not allowed to discuss the case with anyone aside from when they are all together in a room.

Dale Porter was 39 years old when he was killed. He had a 14-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter at the time of his death. (Family photo )

Potter took the stand for two days during the four-week trial, admitting to the stabbing but claiming self-defence.

The Crown, however, contends the stabbing was planned at a bar in Bay Roberts earlier in the evening, when Porter disrespected the Vikings and made inappropriate comments to a woman who was with Potter and a second man.

Porter, 39, was found with 17 stab wounds, four cuts and bruising at the bottom of his driveway in North River, Conception Bay North, in the early morning of June 29, 2014.

He died a short time later in hospital.

He was a father to a son and daughter, and worked as a fisherman and truck driver.

