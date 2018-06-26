Warning: This article contains pictures of June snowfall
In Newfoundland and Labrador, rounding up the best (worst?) that Mother Nature has to offer
Remember when the made-up month "Juneuary" felt like a cute joke and not an annual certainty?
Neither do we.
Environment Canada warned us that there was a risk of snow and frost in parts of Newfoundland and Labrador from Monday night through early Tuesday — both on the island and in the Big Land — and Mother Nature delivered.
That's how we wound up with the provincial Department of Transportation and Works sending out the snowplows in western and central Newfoundland early Tuesday morning.
Snow plows are operating on highways on the west coast and in central Newfoundland. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution due to slippery driving conditions. More camera views at <a href="https://t.co/UwKe2kkMWC">https://t.co/UwKe2kkMWC</a> . <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/T3eX7ksVbC">pic.twitter.com/T3eX7ksVbC</a>—@TW_GovNL
There's snow on the decks, snow on the roads and snow on our minds.
"I got up and I looked out to the window, and I felt like going back to bed again, really. The truck was there with four, five inches [12 centimetres] of snow all over, and the patio has three or four inches all over the patio, and the driveway has four or five inches, and it's still falling here yet," said John Lushman, who has a cabin at Peter Strides Pond, near the Burgeo Highway.
Lushman said he's had the cabin for 18 years and has never seen snow this late in June before.
"I wasn't planning on doing too much, now, just relaxing here. But I wasn't planning on shovelling no snow."
What can one do but pick up your phone, take some pictures and commiserate?
And that's just what people did. Here are a few of the best for you to … well, "enjoy" might not be exactly the right word.