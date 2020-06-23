Summer arrives in N.L. on time for once, as heatwave ripples through

Heat warnings are in place for parts of central and western Newfoundland, as a bout of summer weather arrives just days after the official start to the season.

The warnings stretch from Terra Nova to Corner Brook, with Tuesday's temperatures expected to hit between 28 and 30 degrees. With the humidity, it could feel more like 34 to 37 degrees.

"It's certainly going to be feeling a little bit on the sticky side," said Rodney Barney, an Environment Canada meteorologist based in Gander.

While eastern parts of the island aren't under an official heat warning — which requires forecasted daytime temperatures to hit at least 28 degrees for two days in a row, along with nighttime temperatures staying above 16 degrees — it will also be balmy.

St. John's is expected to hit 25 degrees except in places with onshore winds, with a humidex making it feel like 32.

"It'll be a nice, steady warm breeze, but nothing too extreme," said Barney.

A spell of very warm and humid weather is on the way for much of Newfoundland. Drink plenty of water and keep cool. <a href="https://t.co/mG3lCN1BYG">https://t.co/mG3lCN1BYG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/4j9kpqQ45v">pic.twitter.com/4j9kpqQ45v</a> —@ECCCWeatherNL

Labrador will also reach the mid-20s in a few areas, with the Labrador Straits area forecasted to hit 24 degrees and Happy Valley-Goose Bay 21 degrees, although there is a chance of showers and clouds for the Big Land.

Barney said warm weather over much of Eastern Canada, from Montreal to the Maritimes, has finally been able to move further east into Newfoundland and Labrador.

With the heat warnings, Barney advised people to drink lots of water, apply sunscreen, keep pets out of cars and seek some shade during midday.

"You kinda want to take it easy, if you're heading outside today, and schedule your outdoor activities for the cooler hours of the day," he said.

Soak up our unexpected few days of actual summer while you can, as Barney said cooler weather is forecasted to move in by Friday.

