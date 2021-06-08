Mercury soars across Newfoundland as residents bask in 30 C temps
Hottest day of 2021 yet for island residents
A rare mix of sun and heat graced most of Newfoundland on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting the 30 C mark across the central region.
Gander and surrounding areas saw humidex values as high as 32 C as of mid-afternoon, while the west coast and the Avalon basked in only slightly cooler climes.
In light of the day, townies flocked to Bannerman Park in St. John's, a popular hangout for all demographics in the summer months.
Here's a snapshot of an afternoon in the Newfoundland sun:
Meanwhile, some residents took to Twitter to share their excitement:
Beautiful and warm day on the West Coast! <a href="https://twitter.com/BerniceCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BerniceCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/EddieSheerr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EddieSheerr</a> <a href="https://t.co/QddTiJYKib">pic.twitter.com/QddTiJYKib</a>—@pat3548
There is no better place to be than in Newfoundland on a hot sunny day! ☀️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a><a href="https://twitter.com/beachycoveelem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@beachycoveelem</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NLESDCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLESDCA</a> <a href="https://t.co/cfEo6Fzv2H">pic.twitter.com/cfEo6Fzv2H</a>—@BCE3Wilson
Chum’s favourite place is looking spectacular this morning. We love our Burgeo harbours. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lovewhereyoulive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lovewhereyoulive</a> <a href="https://t.co/69hlByYi6M">pic.twitter.com/69hlByYi6M</a>—@hare_karen
The sultry weather won't stick around, though.
The Avalon can expect temperatures to plummet to single digits as early as Thursday, while the west and central regions will see highs in the mid-teens.
Temperatures in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are expected to remain steady in the teens this week. Labrador's north coast, meanwhile, could see flurries.