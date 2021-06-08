Mercury soars across Newfoundland as residents bask in 30 C temps

A rare mix of sun and heat graced most of Newfoundland on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting the 30 C mark across the central region.

Gander and surrounding areas saw humidex values as high as 32 C as of mid-afternoon, while the west coast and the Avalon basked in only slightly cooler climes.

In light of the day, townies flocked to Bannerman Park in St. John's, a popular hangout for all demographics in the summer months.

Here's a snapshot of an afternoon in the Newfoundland sun:

Friends Doreen Crocker, left, and Levi Matthews, take a stroll around Cobbs Pond. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Scenes like this one could be found across Newfoundland on Tuesday, the hottest day of 2021 so far. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

The ducks got fed and Ashley Glover and five-year-old Amelia Ackerman enjoyed the beautiful central Newfoundland weather. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Viviana Ramirez-Luna, originally from Colombia, and her son Nathan visited the playground, not scared off by the sun's glare. There's only one downside to the heat, according to Nathan. 'I'm always hungry. All the time,' he told CBC. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

Spikeball enthusiasts broke out their nets at lunchtime Tuesday, taking advantage of Bannerman Park's central location in St. John's. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

It was a swings and rock-climbing kind of day at Margaret Bowater Park in Corner Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Could there be a better day for kickboxing practice? Etienne Archam got in a workout at Bannerman Park's gazebo, seeking a bit of shelter from the sun. Originally from Ottawa, he called days like this one a 'luxury' in Newfoundland. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

Meanwhile, some residents took to Twitter to share their excitement:

Beautiful and warm day on the West Coast! <a href="https://twitter.com/BerniceCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BerniceCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/EddieSheerr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EddieSheerr</a> <a href="https://t.co/QddTiJYKib">pic.twitter.com/QddTiJYKib</a> —@pat3548

There is no better place to be than in Newfoundland on a hot sunny day! ☀️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a><a href="https://twitter.com/beachycoveelem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@beachycoveelem</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NLESDCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLESDCA</a> <a href="https://t.co/cfEo6Fzv2H">pic.twitter.com/cfEo6Fzv2H</a> —@BCE3Wilson

Chum’s favourite place is looking spectacular this morning. We love our Burgeo harbours. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lovewhereyoulive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lovewhereyoulive</a> <a href="https://t.co/69hlByYi6M">pic.twitter.com/69hlByYi6M</a> —@hare_karen

The sultry weather won't stick around, though.

The Avalon can expect temperatures to plummet to single digits as early as Thursday, while the west and central regions will see highs in the mid-teens.

Temperatures in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are expected to remain steady in the teens this week. Labrador's north coast, meanwhile, could see flurries.

