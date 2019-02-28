Jumping Bean hops into U.S. online market with Sam's Club
In addition to American expansion, owner Jeff LeDrew says Jumping Bean soon available Canada-wide
A locally owned coffee company is now moving south of the border, with product available online at Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart.
"It's crazy," said Jumping Bean owner Jeff LeDrew, on moving into such a big market share.
As of earlier this week, Jumping Bean's 100-count K-Cups are available for order in America on the website.
"In Canada, there's one billion K-Cups used every year, or single-serve coffees used every year, and in the U.S. there's 11 billion K-Cups," LeDrew told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.
"It's 10 times the market share, so it could be 10 times our market size, and currently we sell about 3.5 million K-Cups in Canada."
LeDrew said Green Mountain has most of the American K-Cup market cornered, but he hopes people looking for a more environmentally friendly coffee pod item will come on board.
"I guess the big thing for us, and it's always been a part of our values, is sustainability. I never would have done a K-Cup unless it was 100 per cent compostable and fair trade organic," he said, adding he thinks they're one of the few companies able to deliver such a product.
"We've got everything carved out, plus the coffee's great, so it's actually a pretty easy pitch. Most of the other accounts or other brands are really not in that space, so we'll probably, I think we'll do well, yeah."
Going Canada-wide
LeDrew said there will soon also be a two-pound whole-bean product also available for online ordering in the U.S.
It's a huge deal, LeDrew said, but too early to tell just how big.
"It's hard to really put a number on the deal. Everybody kind of wants to know how big the deal is, but like our business has done previously, we just grow steadily," he said.
"It's one of those businesses where you've got to convert customers to your brand, drink your coffee and continue those sales."
But Jumping Bean isn't just expanding into the States — LeDrew said in the next couple of months, his product will be available at Sobeys stores across Canada.
"We go from 70 stores right now to 700 stores, so that's following up the Sam's Club thing," LeDrew said.
"Really excited about that, as well."
In the meantime, LeDrew hopes word of mouth about Jumping Bean's cross-border expansion will spread through social media marketing and word of mouth.
"We're gonna try to put a couple emails out to ex-pat Newfoundlanders, or anybody that knows anybody in the U.S," he said.
"Realistically, it only takes that one box at a time. You don't have to have this huge marketing program, so we're gonna really just try to reach out to anybody that lives in the U.S. or even spends time in the winter."
With files from The St. John's Morning Show
