Driver reflects on 'terrifying' crash that she walked away from

The car was a total wreck, but Judy Power says she's happy and grateful not to be more injured. (Submitted by Rhonda Skanes)

Earlier this week, Judy Power was driving on the highway when she glanced away for just a second.

But that was all it took for her to veer slightly to the right, catch on the shoulder and flip her car.

"My seatbelt saved my life," says Power, who spent 45 minutes strapped into her car, upside down in a ditch.

When she first saw the photos of her car, she was shocked.

Once you've lost control of your vehicle, that's it, you just don't know what is about to happen. - Judy Power

"Oh wow. Oh. That's really horrible. Oh my gosh, I can't believe it," she told CBC's Here & Now.

"It's really scary looking. I don't know what else to say, other than it was a terrifying experience, very terrifying. I feel really fortunate to be alive."

Power wants to thank the first responders who helped her at the scene, in particular an off-duty firefighter who stopped as he was driving past.

A few days after flipping her car and getting stuck hanging upside down, she wants to thank the first responders, and warn other driver how quickly things can go wrong. 4:05

"The first firefighter that came, he told me he was a firefighter and I guess he was off duty, and I just said, 'Please don't leave me, don't leave me alone,'" Power said.

"He said, 'No, I'm not going anywhere,' and he held my hand, he stayed with me the whole time. He would keep talking to me to try to I guess keep me calm."

Power said she has a compressed fracture in her thoracic spine, and is still tender with some bruising, but she and her family are amazed that it wasn't more serious, given the state of her vehicle.

This is the wreck of Judy Power's car. She looked away for just a second, when she went off the road, landing upside down in a ditch. (Submitted by Rhonda Skanes)

"I just have a whole new way of looking at things now, because I was in that accident, I could have died," she said.

"The paramedics and the firefighters said that usually when they come to see the vehicle in that kind of condition, that it's usually serious injuries or a fatality, so for me, and I guess my whole family and everyone that knows, thinks that it is amazing that I'm alive. I just feel so grateful to be alive, to be walking, to not be that injured."

Power said she wasn't looking at her phone when the accident happened, and hopes other drivers take her story as a cautionary tale.

"I really just did not realize how fast that can happen. And once you've lost control of your vehicle, that's it, you just don't know what is about to happen."

With files from Here & Now

