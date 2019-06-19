Judicial recount for crucial Labrador district begins in St. John's

Lawyers and political candidates have crowded into a St. John's courtroom today to begin the recount for a Labrador electoral district that will determine the status of Newfoundland and Labrador's government.

NDP newcomer Jordan Brown won the district of Labrador West by a five-vote margin over Liberal cabinet minister Graham Letto in the province's May 16 election.

Voters re-elected Premier Dwight Ball's Liberals with a reduced caucus, one seat shy of the 21 required to form a majority.

Any election resulting in a difference of 10 votes or less requires a judicial recount, according to the province's Elections Act.

If the process goes in Letto's favour, the Liberals will hold a majority.

Counting through now one-by-one. <br><br>You know that sound when you take a bill out of your wallet and almost snap your fingers on it to make sure two bills aren’t stuck together? <br><br>Every vote sounds like that. —@KatieBreenNL

The province's House of Assembly reopened last week to reintroduce the annual budget that was tabled but not passed before Ball dropped the election writ.

Ballots were under lock and key

The results have already been recounted once, without a judge, but some special ballots — the kind sent in the mail by people who can't make advance or regular polling — have never been opened, said Bruce Chaulk, the province's chief electoral officer, earlier this month.

"Because it's an unsupervised vote, there's a declaration envelope that has to be signed by the elector and if that's not signed, then that's one of the parts where it can be rejected," Chaulk said at the time.

The recount got underway in Supreme Court in downtown St. John's on Wednesday. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Ahead of Wednesday's recount, the ballots were first housed at the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary detachment in Labrador City. They were then transferred to the Supreme Court building in St. John's, where they were kept in a vault.