Judge to rule on civil liberties group's standing in N.L. travel ban case

A supreme court judge in Newfoundland and Labrador is expected to rule Wednesday on the involvement of a civil rights group in a case challenging the province's COVID-19 travel ban.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed a claim with Halifax resident Kim Taylor in May that alleges the restrictions violate the charter and fall outside the province's jurisdiction.

Justice Donald Burrage heard arguments Tuesday on whether the Canadian Civil Liberties Association should have standing to make legal arguments about the ban itself and its enforcement measures.

Changes to the province's Public Health Protection and Promotion Act, also adopted in May, allow police to detain and transport people to exit points in the province and expand search powers.

A lawyer for the province argued there is no evidence related to the police powers because they have not been applied, but association's lawyer said the measures are unconstitutional on their face.