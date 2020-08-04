Judge to rule on civil liberties group's standing in N.L. travel ban case
Claim alleges restrictions violate the charter, fall out of province's jurisdiction
A supreme court judge in Newfoundland and Labrador is expected to rule Wednesday on the involvement of a civil rights group in a case challenging the province's COVID-19 travel ban.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed a claim with Halifax resident Kim Taylor in May that alleges the restrictions violate the charter and fall outside the province's jurisdiction.
Justice Donald Burrage heard arguments Tuesday on whether the Canadian Civil Liberties Association should have standing to make legal arguments about the ban itself and its enforcement measures.
Changes to the province's Public Health Protection and Promotion Act, also adopted in May, allow police to detain and transport people to exit points in the province and expand search powers.
A lawyer for the province argued there is no evidence related to the police powers because they have not been applied, but association's lawyer said the measures are unconstitutional on their face.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.