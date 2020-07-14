With Corner Brook's new Jubilee Field clubhouse almost done, COVID-19 throws a curveball

As the last bricks go up on the new clubhouse at Jubilee Field in Corner Brook, 50 minor baseball players wash their hands before entering the field for practice.

COVID-19 has changed the game — and affected the opening of the long-awaited new clubhouse.

Coaches constantly remind the children to stay two baseball bat lengths apart as they bat the ball and run the bases. Staff spray down the bats and gloves with sanitizer constantly.

"Once Dr. Fitzgerald said 'play ball,' we were ready to play ball," said Frank Humber, the Corner Brook Baseball Association's field and operations director.

$1.8M clubhouse

He says the association has adopted all the proper rules.

"They can play, they can practise, they can do drills and skill developmental stuff without sweating on each other or pushing each other or leaning on one another," he said.

While the 300 minor baseball players keep their distance on the field, beyond the fence, construction crews rush to complete the $1.8-million clubhouse.

Children enrolled in the minor baseball summer program have to keep two baseball bat lengths apart because of COVID-19 health restrictions. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"We are just really excited to know that in a month we're going to have an umpires room, two really nice change rooms, we are going to have a minor baseball room, a new canteen and some public washrooms," he said.

"I can't tell you how pleased we all are, the baseball community, to have that to look forward to."

The old clubhouse was dark, dingy and falling down. The showers didn't work and there was nowhere for players to gather before or after games.

The new Jubilee Field clubhouse is almost finished. The facility should open in August but Humber says the grand opening might not happen until next season. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The association asked for a new clubhouse for years and the funding came through in last July from the City of Corner Brook, with help from the province and federal governments.

The old clubhouse was torn down in the fall and construction of the new one started in the winter. The health pandemic delayed shipment of some materials, moving back the opening date by a couple of months.

COVID delays

The new facility should be ready by August, but players might not get to use it at all this year because of COVID-19 distancing restrictions, said Humber.

"I'm not sure we are going to get to a place this summer where we can have 15 or 16 players in a change room, to chat pre-game or talk post-game. I don't think we are going to get to that point this year. I hope so, but I don't think it will happen."

With proper cleaning protocols, Humber said, staff and members should be able to use the new public washrooms and parts of the building this summer but it might be best to plan a grand opening next season.

