Corner Brook baseball fans 'over the moon' with promise of new clubhouse

Upgrades to Corner Brook's premier baseball facility are finally in the works, as the funding has come through to overhaul Jubilee Field's aging clubhouse.

The Corner Brook Baseball Association lobbied for years for a new clubhouse, a vision realized Friday when $1.1 million in federal and provincial funds was announced.

"The whole baseball community is over the moon," said Frank Humber, the director of field operations with the volunteer organization.

Together with previously promised money from the city, the final budget for the project comes in at $1.8 million. Humber said the building will include a new canteen, two dressing rooms, a space for umpires and officials, and a larger multi-purpose room.

The roof of the clubhouse at Jubilee Field is covered in moss. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

Oh, and new public washrooms.

"The washrooms that are in that building currently ... are just beyond inadequate," said Humber, calling one of the washrooms "downright creepy."

'Everything needs an upgrade'

The current crumbling clubhouse, dating from the early 1950s, stands in stark contrast to the rest of Jubilee Field's immaculate facilities. The association ships in premium dirt, mows the grass meticulously, and ensures all bats and balls are in top condition.

"That's where we've focused our resources, our limited resources, as a volunteer organization," said Humber.

Trying to fix the clubhouse, where Humber says "everything needs an upgrade," has always been beyond the association's means.

"It's old, and you can't make a silk purse from a sow's ear," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Frank Humber hopes the funding will be enough to deliver everything the association needs. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

Humber hopes that $1.8 million will be enough to deliver on everything the association wants in the building, which is City of Corner Brook property.

"They invited our input right from the beginning," he said.

While Humber would like to see construction begin this fall, no timelines have yet been nailed down, although the association is set to meet with the city this week.

