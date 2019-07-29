Corner Brook baseball fans 'over the moon' with promise of new clubhouse
Federal, provincial governments chip in for new facility at Jubilee Field
Upgrades to Corner Brook's premier baseball facility are finally in the works, as the funding has come through to overhaul Jubilee Field's aging clubhouse.
The Corner Brook Baseball Association lobbied for years for a new clubhouse, a vision realized Friday when $1.1 million in federal and provincial funds was announced.
"The whole baseball community is over the moon," said Frank Humber, the director of field operations with the volunteer organization.
Together with previously promised money from the city, the final budget for the project comes in at $1.8 million. Humber said the building will include a new canteen, two dressing rooms, a space for umpires and officials, and a larger multi-purpose room.
Oh, and new public washrooms.
"The washrooms that are in that building currently ... are just beyond inadequate," said Humber, calling one of the washrooms "downright creepy."
'Everything needs an upgrade'
The current crumbling clubhouse, dating from the early 1950s, stands in stark contrast to the rest of Jubilee Field's immaculate facilities. The association ships in premium dirt, mows the grass meticulously, and ensures all bats and balls are in top condition.
"That's where we've focused our resources, our limited resources, as a volunteer organization," said Humber.
Trying to fix the clubhouse, where Humber says "everything needs an upgrade," has always been beyond the association's means.
"It's old, and you can't make a silk purse from a sow's ear," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.
Humber hopes that $1.8 million will be enough to deliver on everything the association wants in the building, which is City of Corner Brook property.
"They invited our input right from the beginning," he said.
While Humber would like to see construction begin this fall, no timelines have yet been nailed down, although the association is set to meet with the city this week.
With files from Newfoundland Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.