N.L. fisheries' union head calls federal minister 'grossly misinformed' over reported climate change comments

Federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says her comments about climate change at a meeting last month have been 'mischaracterized.' (CBC)

Following comments about climate change reportedly made by federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray, the president of Newfoundland and Labrador's top fisheries union says the minister and the department are "grossly misinformed" about the provincial industry.

Keith Sullivan, president of the Fish, Food & Allied Workers union, told CBC News on Tuesday that at a virtual meeting of the Canadian Federation of Independent Fish Harvesters in January, Murray said her goal as minister is to leave as many fish in the ocean as possible and to grow as much ocean vegetation as possible to combat climate change — and that harvesters would have to accept a sacrifice as part of climate change efforts.

"We're really concerned what the government and the minister, the direction they're taking," Sullivan said. "I think it's grossly misinformed, and right now we're just raising that as a concern."

CBC News has asked for a transcript of Murray's speech, but the federal Fisheries Department says it's unavailable because the meeting was not public.

Sullivan said the priority should be building the provincial fishery.

"We have a growing fish industry. It's more valuable than it's ever been before," he said. "We want to grow it and make sure it's better for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians — not necessarily downsize."

Murray declined an interview request but said in a statement her comments were "publicly mischaracterized."

"My comments about climate change are rooted in the reality that our oceans are warming, impacting the species they sustain, and as a result, some fish stocks that sustain coastal communities are in a fragile state," Murray said.

"As minister, I want to work with harvesters to address the challenges faced by our oceans and fish stocks, while ensuring owner-operator harvesters can continue contributing economically, socially and culturally to their communities as fish stocks allow."

Fish, Food & Allied Workers president Keith Sullivan says he hopes to meet with Murray to address the union's concerns. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Sullivan said the minister should visit the province and see the importance of the province's fishery first hand.

"I understand there's a learning curve, but I have not seen a progression since Minister Murray has got into the portfolio.… It seems like the fisheries part is getting left aside," he said.

Provincial Fisheries Minister Derrick Bragg declined an interview, but former fisheries minister Gerry Byrne said the Newfoundland and Labrador government is discussing the matter with the federal department.

"Here in Newfoundland and Labrador you have willing, open and accepting partners to work with all stakeholders on climate change," said Byrne, MHA for Corner Brook. "We'd like to have, obviously, that conversation with Joyce Murray and her department and her counterparts to be able to create better solutions."

Former fisheries minister Gerry Byrne says conversations are happening between Murray and the provincial government. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Byrne said Bragg is seeking clarity on Murray's comments, including a notion that those working in the fishery could transition into the technology sector.

The provincial Progressive Conservatives' fisheries critic, Craig Pardy, has also sent a letter to Murray for clarification, according to a media release.

Byrne said "nobody should follow an ideology" on the fishery.

"We really need to be aware of the law on unintended consequences," Byrne said. "Work with us, and we can be a great ally."