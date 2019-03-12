Legal group offers services to sexual crime victims in Labrador, where resources are sparse

Navigating the legal process is no easy task for victims of sexual crimes, especially in remote regions where there is a deficit of legal resources.

That's why the Journey Project is in Labrador this week, offering legal clinics and support for anyone who has experienced sexual violence.

"The numbers are higher," said Nicole Kieley, executive director of the NL Sexual Assault Crisis and Prevention Centre.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay was recently found to have the sixth-highest rate of violence against women in a study of 600 communities across Canada.

"When we look at the reporting stats [Labrador] does identify as one of the key places where there is absolutely an over-representation of individuals who have experienced sexual violence," Kieley said, adding reported stats don't tell the whole picture.

"When we look at that, we have to think about the tip of the iceberg, because when we think of reporting, that's about five to 10 per cent of what's actually happening."

The Journey Project has been holding sessions in remote communities but it also offers a legal hotline for people looking to access their services. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The Journey Project visited the coast of Labrador earlier this year and held a number of information and one-on one sessions in central Labrador this week. Its aim is to get resources and support to anyone who is considering going through or have been through the justice system.

"What's important for us is going to communities which may not have as many lawyers or options or resources around the justice system," Kieley said.

"Whether it's looking for legal information, looking for emotional support while they're going through it or legal advice and coming there and offering what we can."

When you don't have the resources to address those issues, then they keep going. - Raelene Vickers

The Journey Project is not just there for women. Kieley said there's an increase in the number of men accessing the service as well.

"We know that there's a lot of stigma when it comes to sexual violence and men who experience that, so it's really important for people to recognize when we look at our stats, we have everything from the age of consent right up to people in their 80s," she said.

Local lens

The Journey Project offered counselling sessions while they were in town as well as clinics and information sessions through local groups such as the Mokami Status of Women Council.

"When we partnered with them and wanted to hold it here, we thought about all the different barriers people might face and we tried to provide resources for that," said Raelene Vickers, executive director of Mokami.

Raelene Vickers, executive director of the Mokami Status of Women Council in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, says the Journey Project helps people overcome barriers in the justice system. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"When you're deciding between putting food on the table and seeking legal services, they're both super-crucial, so it's important to work within the boundaries women have and make these super-accessible for them."

Vickers said there are overlapping issues and complexities when it comes to dealing with crime in Labrador.

"We see that there is violence in so many different ways that it's not just intimate partner violence but because of overcrowding, there could be violence in the home from other individuals," Vickers said.

We would never give advice on 'you have to report.' In fact, what we're about is making informed choices an option for people. - Nicole Kieley

"There's a high instance of things and when you don't have the resources to address those issues, then they keep going."

Vickers said its important that people recognize there is a long history in sexually related charges not resulting in criminal convictions.

"That's something that is talked about very up front with the individual that is wanting to press those charges," Vickers said.

Deciding what justice is

"Figuring out, is it justice because you want to see them incarcerated, or is justice also going to be the avenue of having this out in the public, going through a trial, getting to say what you want to say and addressing your perpetrator?"

Kieley said while the Journey Project is there to make access to justice easier, and its people are trained to deal with trauma, leaving the decision-making up to the people approaching the service.

"We would never give advice on 'you have to report.' In fact, what we're about is making informed choices an option for people," Kieley said.

