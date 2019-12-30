Funeral held for Joshua Wilcox as tributes continue for young hockey player

The video shows a young man wearing a white jersey whizzing around pylons, navigating a puck along the ice, gliding back and forth with his hockey stick. Joshua Wilcox looked at home on the ice.

That video — one of dozens now being shared online — was posted by MTRG Hockey on Facebook, along with a heartbreaking tribute for the loss of one of their own.

Wilcox was riding on a side-by-side with his father on Christmas Day when the machine broke through the ice on a small gully in Clarenville. After an hour under the ice, the 10-year-old boy was rescued but died later in hospital.

The tragedy of losing a well-loved child, coupled with it happening on what's meant to be the most joyous days of the year, has reverberated across the province and country.

Among those paying tribute is former NHL player Danny Cleary, who runs a hockey school that Wilcox attended.

"The DCHS [(Danny Cleary Hockey School) family is heartbroken about the passing of Joshua Wilcox," the school wrote online.

"He loved coming to our hockey school and he will forever be remembered for that precious smile underneath his mask. It was contagious!!!"

Danny Cleary posted a tribute to Joshua Wilcox on its Facebook page, along with this photo of former NHLers Cleary, left, and Todd Bertuzzi, right. (DCHS/Facebook)

The Clarenville Minor Hockey Association is raising money for the Wilcox family, and counsellors have been made available at the local elementary school that Wilcox, who played in the Atom division, attended.

Wilcox is being laid to rest in a funeral service Monday from the Memorial United Church in Clarenville.

