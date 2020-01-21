Police suspend search for missing Bay Roberts man

Police have suspended the search for a Roaches Line, N.L., man who went missing during Friday's blizzard.

Bay Roberts RCMP worked with search and rescue personnel, police dogs, and drones Tuesday to look for Joshua Wall, 26, who left his family home Friday to walk to a friend's home.

"Despite exhaustive efforts today and over the last four days, Joshua has not been located. Search efforts have now been paused," said a statement from an RCMP spokesperson Tuesday evening.

The spokesperson later clarified that "paused" means the search is "called off for now, unless we get new info or we have considerable snowmelt."

