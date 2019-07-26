Joshua Steele-Young found guilty of dangerous driving in crash that paralyzed ex-girlfriend

Joshua Steele-Young has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in a car crash that severely injured his ex-girlfriend, Morgan Pardy.

A judge delivered the verdict in Supreme Court in St. John's Friday afternoon.

Steele-Young was found not guilty on the charge of forcible confinement.

Justice Frances Knickle said there is conflicting evidence about what happened inside the car in the moments leading up to the crash, and that's what the trial centred on.

Knickle said she found Pardy "a compelling witness" because she was detailed and did not minimize her own anger of the moment.

Joshua Steele-Young guilty of dangerous driving causing bodily harm <a href="https://t.co/lpoFXo9MuH">pic.twitter.com/lpoFXo9MuH</a> —@KatieBreenNL

She said Steele-Young's testimony "was not so compelling," as he was argumentative and gave conflicting evidence.

Steele-Young was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and forcible confinement in connection with the March 20, 2017, incident on Pitts Memorial Highway.

Both Steele-Young and Pardy agreed that at the time of the crash, they had recently broken up and were having a loud, vicious argument as the car sped down the snowy highway.

Pardy was thrown from the car when it went off the road, and sustained what Crown Jennifer Lundrigan called "catastrophic injuries," and is unable to walk due to the damage to her spine.

Accident investigators said the car was travelling 130 km/h when it went off the road.

Pardy testified that she took off her seatbelt moments before to show she was "serious" about wanting Steele-Young to pull over so she could get out of the car, but Steele-Young said she didn't ask to be let out.

