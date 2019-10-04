'I'm gonna be OK,' Morgan Pardy says of ex's 2-year sentence for dangerous driving

Sitting in a wheelchair in the courtroom during the trial for her ex-boyfriend has been hard on Morgan Pardy, who was partially paralyzed in a crash in 2017, but she hopes the sentence handed down Friday will help her move on.

"Right now it's kind of overwhelming. It's not helping at this second, but it's definitely going to change a lot of my attitude towards things, towards getting up, towards going out in public more," she said.

Joshua Steele-Young was sentenced on Friday to two years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

"Just, being myself again, hanging out with my friends like I wanted to. I just … It's just going to be different, and it's going to be OK. I'm gonna be OK."

The two-year sentence was as pleasant surprise, Pardy said.

"I thought it was gonna be a little bit disappointing, but it's definitely not," she said of the two-year sentence.

"Just a little bit overwhelming at the moment."

Morgan Pardy behind Joshua Steele-Young at Supreme Court in St. John's on Friday. (Mark Quin/CBC)

Steele-Young is also prohibited from having contact with Pardy. In addition, he will be on probation for two years after serving his sentence.

Most important to Pardy is that Steele-Young will be prohibited from driving for 32 months after his release.

"I was afraid that he was going to drive a vehicle right after, even if it was a year. I just didn't want him to be behind a wheel right away. That's the main thing."

Pardy said she accepts the sentence, but can't accept Steele-Young's apology.

"It's something that I don't think I'll be able to accept from this, but I do believe he never intentionally tried to make me paralyzed."

I'm getting better. Trying. And as long as I'm getting up every day, that's the main thing. - Morgan Pardy

Pardy's life changed forever on March 20, 2017, when the car Steele-Young was driving rolled over on Pitts Memorial Drive.

During the trial, both Pardy and Steele-Young agreed that they had recently broken up and were having an intense argument in the vehicle in the moments before the crash.

Pardy said she had taken off her seatbelt right before the crash in order to indicate that she was serious about being let out of the vehicle. But Steele-Young testified that Pardy did not ask to be let out.

"I'm jealous of the people who can feel the grass between their toes," Pardy wrote in a victim impact statement she read out at a sentencing submission hearing in September.

In her sentencing, Justice Francis Knickle said she can't impose a sentence that would crush the chances of rehabilitation.

"There is nothing the law can do to restore Pardy to the life she had. But no reason to doubt that he is truly sorry," Knickle told the court.

"Can't impose a sentence that will crush chance of rehabilitation."

Police officers photograph the scene of the rollover on Pitts Memorial Highway on March 20, 2017. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

'I'm getting better'

While Steele-Young will spend the next two years in jail, Pardy said she will focus on things that make her happy, like friends, family and other supporters.

"Even strangers, just random people coming up to me even and telling me that they know who I am and it's amazing that I'm out and about, seeing me out and they really appreciate it, and I really appreciate all them, and everybody's support," she said.

"It's meant a lot."

Joshua Steele-Young, with Morgan Pardy seated behind him, appears in Supreme Court in St. John's Friday. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Pardy is still coping with the repercussions of her spinal injury, but said she'll continue to take things a day at a time.

"Once I woke up from ICU I was in denial, I felt like I was gonna walk in a week or walk right out, but it didn't happen. And then I thought it was gonna be maybe next month or next month so, I'm still a little bit in denial about that," she said.

"But I'm getting better. Trying. And as long as I'm getting up every day, that's the main thing."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador